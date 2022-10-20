Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CM. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,986,000 after buying an additional 37,228 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $938,627,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 25,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 1.4 %

CM stock opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average of $51.08. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.649 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

