Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 552 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 490.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIPX opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $21.46.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.