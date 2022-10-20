Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $5,915,000. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,628,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,622,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $328,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.21. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $35.43.

