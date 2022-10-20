Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.07% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of XJUN stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91.

