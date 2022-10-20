Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 74,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average of $72.13. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.