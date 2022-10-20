Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 277,200 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Vertex by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 780,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 251,756 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 98,278 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 72,271 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VERX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vertex in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Vertex Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ VERX opened at $15.73 on Thursday. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex news, CEO David Destefano sold 17,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $257,289.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,445.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $698,255.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,933.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 17,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $257,289.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,445.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,204,398 shares of company stock valued at $39,650,954. Corporate insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Articles

