Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 77,700 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Henry Ji purchased 22,222 shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $45,777.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,088,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,339.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

