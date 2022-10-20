Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 10,545 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,545 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 83.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 150,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 68,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

