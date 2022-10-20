Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $118,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Down 2.3 %

RADI opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.22 million, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Radius Global Infrastructure

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

