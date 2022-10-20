Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 613 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,707,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $46,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Western Digital by 23.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Western Digital by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,243 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average is $47.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.56. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.45.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

