Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes $52,000 Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Equius Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $27.01.

