Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Paychex were worth $17,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,510,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Paychex by 9.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Paychex by 4.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Paychex by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 534,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,697,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $111.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

