Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Sells 848 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.9% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $36.57 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $153.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

