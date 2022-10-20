PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $16,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,715,407 shares in the company, valued at $40,979,468.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $36,300.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $14,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $38,425.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,468 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $34,180.20.

On Friday, October 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $33,726.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $88.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54.

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 85.34%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.35%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

