Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) PT Set at €133.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) received a €133.00 ($135.71) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology stock opened at €139.40 ($142.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 19.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €131.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.05. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1 year low of €120.80 ($123.27) and a 1 year high of €226.00 ($230.61).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement and analysis, and helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; vacuum rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, and piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; leak detectors; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

