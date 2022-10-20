Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) PT Set at €133.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) received a €133.00 ($135.71) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Stock Performance
Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology stock opened at €139.40 ($142.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 19.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €131.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.05. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1 year low of €120.80 ($123.27) and a 1 year high of €226.00 ($230.61).
About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology
