Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Raised by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.8% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. Essex LLC now owns 65,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 158,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 27,592 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $1,144,000. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average is $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

