Pflug Koory LLC Acquires 12,594 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.5% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $153.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.