Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 260,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 16.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $2,293,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.9 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $129.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.23. The firm has a market cap of $309.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.79.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.