Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,907 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Chevron by 1,886.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after buying an additional 2,228,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chevron by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after buying an additional 1,437,047 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,435,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Shares of CVX opened at $168.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

