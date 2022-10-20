Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $15,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $250.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.48. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $8.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.68%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $257.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.78.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.