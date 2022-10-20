Piper Sandler Raises Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $49.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $43.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $165.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.