Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 52000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Playfair Mining Trading Down 12.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

About Playfair Mining

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, molybdenum, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the Granite Lake Molybdenum located in central Newfoundland, Canada.

