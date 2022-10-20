PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.16.

NYSE PPG opened at $114.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.20. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.23). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

