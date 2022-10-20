Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 5,929 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,347 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 316.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB opened at $33.02 on Thursday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.88.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

