Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $2,941,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.2% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $110.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

