Profund Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 227.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 29,264 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 23.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,061,000 after purchasing an additional 203,313 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

Agree Realty Price Performance

ADC opened at $64.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $80.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.47.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.68%.

Agree Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

