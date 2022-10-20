Profund Advisors LLC Has $461,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $88.35 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

Insider Activity

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.