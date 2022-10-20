Profund Advisors LLC Has $5.57 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.68.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $275.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.77 and its 200 day moving average is $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $282.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

