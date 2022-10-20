Profund Advisors LLC Sells 10,525 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. State Street Corp increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,901,000. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,492,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,617,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,452,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,940 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

