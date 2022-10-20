Profund Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,696,000 after buying an additional 278,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after acquiring an additional 547,484 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,771,000 after acquiring an additional 256,549 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 18.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after acquiring an additional 386,710 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,408,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,230,000 after purchasing an additional 88,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Life Storage Stock Down 3.2 %

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSI stock opened at $103.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.64. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.78 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

