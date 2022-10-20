Profund Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 1.4% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 33.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $67.34 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.98.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

