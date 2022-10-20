ProShare Advisors LLC Has $82.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 123,558 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $82,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Home Depot by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,829,000 after buying an additional 511,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 3.4 %

HD opened at $275.49 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.77 and its 200 day moving average is $294.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.68.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

