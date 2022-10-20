ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,940 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $238.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

