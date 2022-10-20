ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 29,156 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,156 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 11.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Equity Residential by 26.9% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.39.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of EQR stock opened at $63.63 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average is $75.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.