ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 8,772 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.3% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.4% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.6% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Down 1.1 %

CDW stock opened at $159.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $208.71.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CDW from $227.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.