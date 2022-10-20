ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Position Trimmed by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF alerts:

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF stock opened at $29.84 on Thursday. ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF has a 52-week low of $28.71 and a 52-week high of $47.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.60.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.