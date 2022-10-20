PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Mark Elliott Boulding Sells 299 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $16,462.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Elliott Boulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $64,680.00.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $55.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 89.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 478.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.89.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

