Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Blue Owl Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blue Owl Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.10 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%.
Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.05, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $17.89.
Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is -220.00%.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 264,900 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $3,435,753.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,213,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,413,167.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,561,716 shares of company stock valued at $31,406,162 in the last three months. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 326,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 88,352 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth $3,493,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth $45,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.
About Blue Owl Capital
Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.
