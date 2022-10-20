Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Lowered by Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.16 billion.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 0.1 %

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$108.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Scotiabank cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$112.00 to C$105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.06.

TSE CP opened at C$97.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$98.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$95.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$86.12 and a 12 month high of C$106.93. The stock has a market cap of C$90.72 billion and a PE ratio of 33.99.

Canadian Pacific Railway Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.40, for a total transaction of C$242,697.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$468,804.60. In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.40, for a total value of C$242,697.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at C$468,804.60. Also, Senior Officer Mark Ashley Redd sold 50,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.80, for a total value of C$5,071,748.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,594,576.79. Insiders sold 79,425 shares of company stock worth $7,925,898 in the last three months.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

