Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Co. Decreased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Range Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.11 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RRC. Mizuho dropped their price target on Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. Range Resources has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.49%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

See Also

