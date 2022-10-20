Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Cut by Analyst

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Service Properties Trust in a research note issued on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Service Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Service Properties Trust

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $7.73 on Thursday. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 66,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 118,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.79%.

About Service Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Read More

