Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Cut by Analyst

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Service Properties Trust in a research note issued on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Service Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.
Service Properties Trust Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Service Properties Trust
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 66,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 118,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.79%.
About Service Properties Trust
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.
