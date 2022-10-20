Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Reduced by Analyst

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SM Energy in a report issued on Monday, October 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.14. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.04 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SM. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

SM Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

SM opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.36. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 4.66.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. SM Energy had a return on equity of 36.45% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $992.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.52 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $125,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in SM Energy by 24.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Stories

