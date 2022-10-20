Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of S&P Global in a report released on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.87. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $11.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.76 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on S&P Global to $386.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.13.

SPGI stock opened at $296.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 25.34%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

