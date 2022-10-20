Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Beer in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.27. The consensus estimate for Boston Beer’s current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Beer’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.05 EPS.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.98). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $616.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.72 EPS.

Boston Beer Stock Down 5.4 %

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAM. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boston Beer to $320.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $251.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.43.

Shares of SAM opened at $335.28 on Thursday. Boston Beer has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $547.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $345.38 and a 200 day moving average of $346.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 58.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,701,000 after purchasing an additional 475,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,893,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 275,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,065,000 after buying an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after buying an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 13.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 132,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after buying an additional 15,359 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $866,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at $989,825.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $866,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 777 shares of company stock worth $292,630. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

