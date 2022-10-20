Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for UBS Group AG Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for UBS Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UBS Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion.

UBS Group Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

UBS opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.