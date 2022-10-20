Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Shares Down 4.1%

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) fell 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.25. 8,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 951,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RADI. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

