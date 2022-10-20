Raymond James Downgrades Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) to Underperform

Raymond James cut shares of Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOOD. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$1.75 to C$0.70 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goodfood Market has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.02.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

Shares of FOOD opened at C$0.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$8.40.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.