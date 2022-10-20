Raymond James Trims Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Target Price to C$20.75

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$20.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.25 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.08.

TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$14.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.76. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$14.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

