Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 8,900 by Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 8,900 ($107.54) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,900 ($83.37) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($91.83) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,600 ($67.67) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.