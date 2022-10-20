Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,625,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,816,000 after acquiring an additional 19,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after acquiring an additional 108,922 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,113,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,337,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,509,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,250,000 after acquiring an additional 73,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,404,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,730,000 after acquiring an additional 86,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.2 %

Several research firms recently commented on RGA. Barclays boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.30.

NYSE:RGA opened at $139.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.13 and a 200-day moving average of $120.90. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $140.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 80.60%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

